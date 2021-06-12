Heidi Klum Is Beach-Ready In Flirty Selfies: 'The Sun Is Out!!'

International supermodel Heidi Klum marked the end of the workweek on Instagram with an enthusiastic upload that appeared to be hinting at her weekend plans. The 48-year-old celebrity was all set to bask in the sunshine in a series of selfies added to her account on Friday, serving up style in a white beach dress that left little to the imagination.

"TGIF & the Sun is out!!" Klum captioned the six-part series, adding a string of emoji that included a bikini, a palm tree, and a tropical fish. Check out her photos below!