Victoria's Secret Angel Alexina Graham Shares Pool Snaps With 'Readhead' Confession

Alexina Graham wears gray jumpsuit at the 2019 DKNY turns 30 event.
Gettyimages | John Parra
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Victoria's Secret model Alexina Graham is famously the first and only naturally red-haired Angel in the industry, but it seems that not everything is easy for the ginger beauty. The gorgeous redhead's fair complexion is proving a big hindrance in the way of her getting her tan on, as she revealed on Instagram yesterday. 

The 31-year-old kicked off the weekend early on Friday while going for a dip in the pool but her little swim session came with a confession. Scroll through and find out what it was! 

Ginger Beauty

Alexina Graham wears orange leather coat dress at L'Avenue at Saks event.
Gettyimages | John Lamparski

The L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador rocked wet hair and a yellow bikini in a pair of snaps that clocked in more than 20,400 likes on Instagram. Photographed at the edge of the pool, she was immersed in water up to her hip and leaned her elbows on the coping as she showed off her lean figure and lemon meringue-colored swimwear. 

With her long tresses slicked back to show off her cheekbones, supple neck, and shoulders, Alexina peered into the camera as she crossed her arms in front of her body in a relaxed pose. Keep going for the pics! 

Fresh-Faced Look

Alexina Graham takes a selfie in a low-cut black top.
Instagram | Alexina Graham

The Harper's BAZAAR Serbia cover girl sported a fresh-faced look, showing off her natural beauty and adorable freckles. She was snapped against a backdrop of clear, blue water and lush vegetation, which made her auburn locks stand out even more. 

Yet her attempts to work on her tan were seemingly thwarted, as Alexina humorously explained in the caption.

"I don't tan, I freckle," she joked, adding an emoji of a woman with red hair for good measure.  

She also included a "howtobearedhead" hashtag between parentheses. 

Redhead Confession

Alexina Graham rocks cropped sweater for seaside selfie.
Instagram | Alexina Graham

Her redhead confession struck a chord with some of her followers, who shared their advice in the post's comments section.

"It's not a skin color, it's a life style [sic] Brian!" quipped one person.

"Dont [sic] forget that SPF," she was told. 

"Always got 50 on," Alexina replied.

The British model is no stranger to skin issues and has previously opened up about her struggles with acne. She documented her journey on Instagram in the hopes of helping others get clear skin.

"I’m putting these pictures out there because I want you guys to know that you are not alone in your acne journey."    

Owning The Catwalk

Alexina Graham walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

The supermodel also got candid about the demands of her job on the podcast The Not So Simple Life, revealing she was once told by a former agent she was too fat. 

"They said to me, 'Babe, you're too fat'... and the next day... I walked into the agency with a Mcdonald's!" she told hosts Kylie Vonnahme and Sophie Longford, who are fellow fashion models.

Alexina touched on her experience with Victoria's Secret by comparison and how it fostered a competitive but positive work environment where the models eat and train in a healthy way.

"VS don’t tell you to be skinny, they don’t tell you 'lose weight,' its just the girls’ mentality and how we are all competitive with each other.”

