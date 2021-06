In a recent report by Page Six, Larsa is set to return to the reboot of the reality TV series Real Housewives of Miami. Fans of the model can expect to see her in the upcoming season, specifically at Miami hotspot Seaspice and other locations.

Not too long ago, Larsa was involved in a scandal for dating a married man -- NBA star Malik Beasley. Photos of them together went rounds online, and it made Larsa the talk of the town -- or the internet. The big age difference was also a factor, and the basketball star also has a child.