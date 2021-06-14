Trending Stories
Addison Rae Shares Stunning Pool Snaps

Addison Rae wears a red top.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

TikTok star Addison Rae tantalized her 38.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of snaps in which she showcased her killer figure in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit. She has been sharing plenty of pictures on social media, and all got plenty of love from her fans. For her latest share, the photo was taken outdoors, and Addison posed by the swimming pool after her dip. Her online admirers went a little crazy for the pics. Some even made art out of them, and Addison shared them on her Instagram stories. Check out the post below!

Glamorous As Ever

Just two days ago, Addison was fully dressed for a special event. She rocked a brown dress that sparkled every time she moved. The TV personality wore the stunning outfit was for Zack Bia and Stassie Karanikolaou's joint birthday bash.

Back in her bikini and back in her element, Addison's update today showed her covered in golden sunshine. In the first snap, she sat on the edge of the pool and leaned back with her hands planted on the ground to support her body. She stretched her left leg, while her right thigh was bent, and her feet submerged in water.

Scroll Down For The Photos!

Addison Rae rocks a brown dress.
Instagram | Addison Rae

In the second pic, Addison posed in a sitting position and placed her left hand on the ground while leaning to the side. Meanwhile, she raised her right hand over her head, holding her cap in place as she looked up toward the sky. The influencer crossed her legs for the pose. In the last photo, Addison lay on her back on the floor. She had her left thigh bent and her fingers running through her hair.

She Looks Great In Pink

The bikini top that she wore was the traditional triangle style with fully lined cups and strings that were tied to her body for support.  She paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the stretchy fabric. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and the sides were tied in bows at her hips. The bright-colored bathing suit looked amazing against her tanned complexion. Scroll down to see the pics!

Not Dwelling In The Past

Addison is currently single, but not long ago, she dated fellow TikTok star, Bryce Hall. The two broke up, but fans wonder if the two separated amicably. According to a report by Cinema Blend, Addison has allegedly thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend.  The model added a bikini post to her feed on June 7, and captioned it with "Thank u next."

As of late, the new swimwear update accrued more than 1.6 million likes. Fans also dived into the comments section to write compliments and praise, and the post garnered more than 4,500 messages.

 

