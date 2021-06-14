TikTok star Addison Rae tantalized her 38.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of snaps in which she showcased her killer figure in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit. She has been sharing plenty of pictures on social media, and all got plenty of love from her fans. For her latest share, the photo was taken outdoors, and Addison posed by the swimming pool after her dip. Her online admirers went a little crazy for the pics. Some even made art out of them, and Addison shared them on her Instagram stories. Check out the post below!