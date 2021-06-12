Trending Stories
Knicks 'Have An Eye' On Suns PG Chris Paul In 2021 Free Agency

Chris Paul taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Elsa
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks are one of the aspiring contenders that are in a strong position to make major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. Aside from having a plethora of interesting trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Knicks also have enough salary cap space to chase big names in the 2021 free agency.

The Knicks may have been snubbed by their top free agency targets in the past offseasons but with the improvements that they have shown this year, most people believe that they would be an attractive destination for superstars this summer.

Knicks Expected To Pursue Leon Rose's Former Client Chris Paul

Chris Paul commending his teammates
Gettyimages | Harry How

In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several players who are set to hit the free agency market this summer. One of the big names who are rumored to be on the Knicks' radar is veteran point guard Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns. According to Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, the Knicks could "have an eye" on Paul in the 2021 free agency.

"One team that could have an eye on Paul is the Knicks, who are in desperate need of a point guard and a star alongside Julius Randle. The Knicks will have $60 million in cap space as they look to add to a roster that produced this season’s surprising 41-31 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013."

Chris Paul Elevates Knicks' Status In The Eastern Conference

Chris Paul finding an open lane
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

It wouldn't really be a surprise if Leon Rose and the Knicks' front office decide to pursue CP3 this summer. Paul may already be on the downside of his career, but he's still capable of making a huge impact on both ends of the floor. Like what he did to the Suns this season, Paul could turn the young Knicks' team into a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference next year.

The potential arrival of Paul would immediately address the Knicks' need for a starting-caliber point guard and give them another very reliable scoring option and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Will Chris Paul Leave The Suns?

Though the 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, there were already reports that Paul is planning to opt out of the final year of his contract to sign a long-term deal this summer. This gives teams with salary cap space like the Knicks the chance to pursue him as an unrestricted free agent. However, despite his connection with Rose, it remains a big question mark if Paul would really consider leaving the Suns for the Knicks in the 2021 free agency.

If they manage to win the NBA title or at least reach the NBA Finals, the Suns are expected to do everything they can to bring Paul back in the upcoming offseason.

Other Potential Targets For Knicks In 2021 Free Agency

If Paul ends up re-signing with the Suns, the Knicks should find another way to address their major backcourt problem this summer. Luckily for the Knicks, there would be plenty of options for them in the 2021 free agency. Aside from Paul, a number of starting-caliber point guards are set to become free agents after the 2020-21 NBA season.

These include Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans, Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat, Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets.

