Knicks 'Have An Eye' On Suns PG Chris Paul In 2021 Free Agency

The New York Knicks are one of the aspiring contenders that are in a strong position to make major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. Aside from having a plethora of interesting trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Knicks also have enough salary cap space to chase big names in the 2021 free agency.

The Knicks may have been snubbed by their top free agency targets in the past offseasons but with the improvements that they have shown this year, most people believe that they would be an attractive destination for superstars this summer.