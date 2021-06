In his article, Reed came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to acquire Walker from the Celtics in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, and a future second-round selection to the Celtics in exchange for Walker.

Before they could push through with the trade, the Lakers would first need to convince Schroder to agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send him to Boston.