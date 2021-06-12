Trending Stories
Basketball

Proposed Warriors-Blazers Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic To Golden State

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Trade Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma & Second-Rounder For Kemba Walker

Basketball

Celtics, Mavericks Could Engage In 'Straight-Up Trade' Involving Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Demi Rose Swings Into The Weekend In Frilly Bikini

Demi Rose smiles close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose today went girly and nature lover, posting for her 16.7 million Instagram followers and enjoying a rope-suspended swing. The 26-year-old model, last year unveiled as clothing brand Pretty Little Thing's newest ambassador, made sure she honored her October 2020-commenced gig in her latest share, one coming from Ibiza, Spain and bringing sunshine and swimwear. Demi, who quit the U.K. in July 2020, tagged her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island," and she couldn't have looked happier. See the photos below.

She's An Island Girl

Demi Rose at a terrace
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the shots. Demi, who has made 2021 headlines for picking her own lemons in Ibiza as she embraces the Mediterranean, was seemingly in her element as she swung around, smiled, and topped up her already-golden tan. The British beauty was showcasing her famous figure in a carefree way, wearing a halterneck and white bikini with frill and lettuce-trim detailing, plus a sheer white cover-up skirt.

Holding onto the swing and backed by fields and blue skies, Demi wrote: "Island energy."

See The Photos Below

Rose, who doesn't mess around with Instagram's promotional requirements, shouted out affordable label PLT, also adding a #ad. The star doesn't always use the disclaimer, but it's largely understood that her brand shout-outs lacking a #ad come as part of a partnership.

Over 230,000 likes were left in eight hours with Demi called a "goddess" and a "true beauty" by her adoring fans. Rose last year hit 15 million Instagram followers and is now gaining around 100,000 new ones a week. Swipe below for both photos - scroll for more.

What's The Pay?

Pay on Instagram nearly always correlates with following - the higher the fanbase, the higher the pay. Experts at Vox have weighed in on the hot topic, even offering suggested pay figures.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."

More photos below.

Living Her Best Life In Ibiza

Demi admitted to her London lock-down being miserable, this as she opened up to ES in September 2020, three months after her move to Spain. 

"I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," she told the magazine, adding that Ibiza is the "perfect backdrop" for her modeling career. Rose was body-shamed in her U.K. quarantine, making headlines for clapping back and saying she was "over it."

Latest Headlines

Proposed Warriors-Blazers Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic To Golden State

June 12, 2021

LA Lakers Could Trade Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma & Second-Rounder For Kemba Walker

June 12, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Battles 95-Degree Heatwave In Backless Dress

June 11, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Reveals Medical Condition In Spa Shoot

June 11, 2021

Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Chase Has A Request For Finn

June 11, 2021

Dax Shepard Shares Chelsea Handler's Opinion Of Mom Jeans & Kristen Bell Is Guilty Of Wearing Them

June 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.