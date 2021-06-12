Demi Rose Swings Into The Weekend In Frilly Bikini

Scroll for the shots. Demi, who has made 2021 headlines for picking her own lemons in Ibiza as she embraces the Mediterranean, was seemingly in her element as she swung around, smiled, and topped up her already-golden tan. The British beauty was showcasing her famous figure in a carefree way, wearing a halterneck and white bikini with frill and lettuce-trim detailing, plus a sheer white cover-up skirt.

Holding onto the swing and backed by fields and blue skies, Demi wrote: "Island energy."