Demi Rose Swings Into The Weekend In Frilly Bikini

Demi Rose today went girly and nature lover, posting for her 16.7 million Instagram followers and enjoying a rope-suspended swing. The 26-year-old model, last year unveiled as clothing brand Pretty Little Thing's newest ambassador, made sure she honored her October 2020-commenced gig in her latest share, one coming from Ibiza, Spain and bringing sunshine and swimwear. Demi, who quit the U.K. in July 2020, tagged her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island," and she couldn't have looked happier. See the photos below.