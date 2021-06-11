Kaley Cuoco Battles 95-Degree Heatwave In Backless Dress

Scroll for the photos. Kaley was "in control" as the magazine introduced her for a big career reveal revisiting her days on The Big Bang Theory and recent HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, but it was a different story as the blonde admitted it was hot as hell out there.

Kaley lives in Hidden Hills, CA, where she moved into her $12 million rustic-modern estate in 2020 and together with husband Karl Cook. The shoot brought Kaley to grassy areas for a black-and-white finish - see it below.