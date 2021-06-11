Gymnast McKayla Maroney Reveals Medical Condition In Spa Shoot

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney today hit up a med spa and the result was quite the reveal. The 25-year-old vault queen, already in the news this year for her February kidney stones diagnosis, was back to talking health on Friday, posting to her Glohé wellness Instagram and focusing on skin. Maroney, who is already a respected figure in skincare as she encourages fans to apply sunscreen, today had no advice - in fact, the London 2012 Olympics face was thanking fans for theirs as she revealed having KP. Check it out below.