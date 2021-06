Viewers will be anxious to check out Monday's episode of General Hospital, as spoilers suggest Chase may give up on recovering. Finn admitted the failed treatment was the best shot at curing Chase, and now they're both feeling thoroughly deflated.

During Friday's show, Chase took in what Finn told him and shared heartfelt moments with Jackie and Gregory. Then, he opened up to Willow about his great love for her and surprised her with something he had wanted to do long before.