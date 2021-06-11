Fans React To Rebel Wilson's Extraordinary Weight-Loss Secret

Rebel Wilson this week revealed the secret behind her 70-pound weight loss, and fans think it's the most refreshing thing they've heard in a while. Rebel, 41, made 2020 headlines for vowing to make it her "year of health", with 2021 making even bigger ones as the Australian actress went viral with her Florida swimsuit photos. Speaking to Shape ahead of the weekend, Rebel revealed what she feels contributed the most to her massive slim-down, and it wasn't diet bars or grueling workouts. Check it out below.