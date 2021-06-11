Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin used a bizarre oxymoron to slam President Joe Biden during a Friday appearance on Fox News, according to a video clip that Vox reporter Aaron Rupar posted to Twitter.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, Johnson appeared extraordinarily confused about political theory, conflating liberalism with progressivism, socialism and Marxism.

Biden, Johnson repeatedly said, is a liberal, a progressive, a socialist and a Marxist -- all at the same time.

The senator's strange comments quickly went viral on social media, causing his name to trend on Twitter.