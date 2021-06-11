Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Might Literally Be The Dumbest Person In America,' Commentator Says

Cenk Uygur, the founder of the progressive online news show The Young Turks, ripped into GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Thursday.

Uygur wrote on Twitter that Greene "might literally be the dumbest person in America" for absurdly suggesting that investment company BlackRock buying up houses across the United States is "socialism."

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is reportedly outbidding home buyers and paying for family houses up to 50 percent above asking price, therefore propping up the housing market and raising rents.