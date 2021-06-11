Jennifer Love Hewitt Bumpdate Shows How 'Pants Keep Slipping Off'

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reached the point in her pregnancy where her baby bump dictates how she wears her pants. The 9-1-1 actress took to her Instagram stories to update her followers on how things are going as she prepares for the arrival of her third child. In addition to being forced to keep her waistlines low, she's been on a hormonal rollercoaster. According to Hewitt, her family isn't sure what to think of her wild mood swings, and she revealed which important event would likely have her bawling her eyes out.