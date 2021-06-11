Hailey Bieber Rocks Triangle Bikini With Jelly Bean Pool Floatie

Hailey Bieber is welcoming summer and bikini season with a mammoth Instagram post. The 24-year-old supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber caught herself over 1.7 million likes this week for a massive update coming right from the pool, with the "friendventures" given an official kick-off as the sun shines. Posting for her 35.4 million followers, the Arizona native shared photos from her store visits to her meals, and she even whacked on a zebra-print bikini in a following update. Check it out below.