Mitch McConnell Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Being Unable To 'Sell Her Agenda' To Other Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a swipe at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Thursday, mocking the congresswoman for being unable to "sell her agenda" to other Democrats.

McConnell made the remarks in response to Ocasio-Cortez suggesting earlier this week that Democrats need to forget about bipartisanship and pass legislation while they still have majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

She also mentioned McConnell by name, saying that the Senate minority leader is "not worth setting the planet on fire for," but suggested that some Democrats think he is.