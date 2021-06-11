Celtics, Mavericks Could Engage In 'Straight-Up Trade' Involving Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

After suffering a first-round playoff exit, rumors have started to swirl around veteran point guard Kemba Walker and his future with the Boston Celtics. Though he just finished his second season in Boston, Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report revealed that then-Celtics president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge had been trying to move him since last summer.

Walker was reportedly "hurt" by the Celtics' efforts to trade him. Though Ainge has already retired, there's a growing belief around the league that Walker and the Celtics have reached a mutual agreement to part ways in the 2021 offseason.