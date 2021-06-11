Americans' views of what is morally acceptable have dramatically changed over the past few decades, but a slim majority still believes changing one's gender is morally wrong, according to Gallup.

Less than one percent of American adults identify as transgender, but trans rights have become a hot button issue in recent years, with LGBTQ activists pushing for acceptance and equality.

In Gallup's latest poll, which was released Friday, 51 percent of respondents said changing one's gender is not morally acceptable, while 46 percent said that it is.