Dove Cameron All Smiles In Sundress Amid 'Powerpuff' Drama

Dove Cameron close up
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron is currently front-page news for revealing why the pilot for upcoming series Powerpuff Girls had to be completely re-shot. The 25-year-old actress, who opened up to Entertainment Tonight regarding the CW show, has also been busy on Instagram, where snaps have been ushering in summer and the blonde's flawless style. Dove, whose following now sits at 43 million, recently shared a spaghetti strap look as she sent out her gorgeous smile, proving that work and down-time are two separate things. Check it out below.

All Smiles Amid Massive Re-Shoot

Dove Cameron tank top selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Dove had announced the series being wrapped, but she's since revealed the "couple of reasons" why everything had to start from scratch. Meanwhile, the photos showed Dove stunning her fans as she posed on an outdoor balcony and with sunlight pouring all over her.

Almost taking on a nightie wardrobe feel, the former Disney star showed off her discreet shoulder and arm tattoos in a nude-colored and thin-strapped sundress, also rocking long and crimped hair. The final photo showed her long mane blowing in the breeze.

Scroll For The Photos!

Looking just gorgeous, the actress used only a little animal emoji for her caption, also snagging herself over 2.6 million likes. "OKAY????! u r perfect!!!" the top comment reads.

Dove, who had been making headlines for training at celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound for her new series, is now a talking point for candidly opening up on it. "They didn't decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked," she said. "I just need to say that that wasn't what happened." More photos after the snaps, where you can swipe.

See More Photos Below

Dove Cameron tank top selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove continued: "It's a really big piece of IP, and it's tonally very specific," adding: "Like getting it right, making everybody happy, and also making sure that it translates. It's so specific. To modernize it and to make it fit like, a bunch of different things that don't normally go together, it's just kind of like a puzzle piece."

Cameron did, however, mention the script likely getting "another whack," stating: "It's just going to be a slightly different approach but everything else is going to stay the same." Scroll for more photos.

Instagram Following Shoots Up

Dove is rapidly gaining Instagram followers, this as she balances out her acting career with her music one. 2020 brought the popular "We Belong" track, with 2021 delivering "LazyBaby." Dove's fanbase also gets her in promo mode: last year she fronted Fiat, with this year seeing her as the celebrity face of makeup brand Flawless Beauty. 

The Emmy winner also boasts a slew of celebrity followers. Her Instagram is kept tabs on by actresses Sarah Hyland, Lili Reinhart, and Selma Blair, plus model Kaia Gerber and singer Ariana Grande.

