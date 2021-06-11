Dove Cameron All Smiles In Sundress Amid 'Powerpuff' Drama

Dove Cameron is currently front-page news for revealing why the pilot for upcoming series Powerpuff Girls had to be completely re-shot. The 25-year-old actress, who opened up to Entertainment Tonight regarding the CW show, has also been busy on Instagram, where snaps have been ushering in summer and the blonde's flawless style. Dove, whose following now sits at 43 million, recently shared a spaghetti strap look as she sent out her gorgeous smile, proving that work and down-time are two separate things. Check it out below.