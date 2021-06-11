Dove Cameron All Smiles In Sundress Amid 'Powerpuff' Drama

Scroll for the photos. Dove had announced the series being wrapped, but she's since revealed the "couple of reasons" why everything had to start from scratch. Meanwhile, the photos showed Dove stunning her fans as she posed on an outdoor balcony and with sunlight pouring all over her.

Almost taking on a nightie wardrobe feel, the former Disney star showed off her discreet shoulder and arm tattoos in a nude-colored and thin-strapped sundress, also rocking long and crimped hair. The final photo showed her long mane blowing in the breeze.