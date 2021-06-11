Sofia Vergara Forgets Wearing A Bikini Inside A Giant Shoe

Sofia Vergara has absolutely no recollection of having rocked a bright red bikini while posing inside a giant high-heeled shoe. At least, it was very difficult for the 48-year-old as she recently opened up to Ellen Degeneres and got big-time probed on an unusual Instagram photo she'd posted. Earlier this month, the Modern Family actress appeared on The Ellen Show, delighting viewers with her epic sense of humor, with talk quickly shifting from the ABC sitcom to the Colombian's famous swimwear snaps. Check it out below.