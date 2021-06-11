Sofia Vergara Forgets Wearing A Bikini Inside A Giant Shoe

Continuing, Sofia wrote: "I also forgot where was this,for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!???? For sure it was the 90,s Miami."

Over 400,000 likes have been left, with comments topped by America's Got Talent co-judge Heidi Klum. The blonde told Sofia: "You look the same."

Meanwhile, Ellen got to work getting Vergara to talk about the photo. "Oh, oh my god," Sofia admitted, adding "it's a mystery to me, because what could I have been doing in a shoe that big, first of all?" See more after the snap!