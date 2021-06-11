Bernie Sanders Asks Reporter If She Is Stoned

An interesting exchange between Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a Politico reporter recently took place.

Natalie Fertig, who covers cannabis policy for the outlet, apparently approached Sanders -- a supporter of legalization -- at the U.S. Capitol to ask a few questions about marijuana.

Sanders, as audio featured on Politico's podcast Dispatch shows, joked with Fertig, asking if she was under the influence of marijuana while talking to him.

The exchange went viral on social media, after Fertig shared the story with her Twitter followers.