In a recent report by BuzzFeed News, Kim confided to her mother Kris Jenner about the state of her marriage to Kanye West. The intimate talk was seen on the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim shared that she went to therapy to "work on herself."

As she turned 40 last year, she realized that despite being successful, she felt lonely for the majority of the time, especially considering that her husband moved a lot.