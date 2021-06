Dixie D'Amelio and her boyfriend Noah Beck showed some PDA on social media. The TikTok stars were seen in formal wear, as they attended their friends' party on the same day. The lovebirds, who first sparked dating speculation back in July 2020, looked inseparable while standing with their arms wrapped lovingly around each other.

Fans of the couple went wild, and they couldn't contain their excitement. Despite dating for months now, the two are still going strong, and are pretty much in love.