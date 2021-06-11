Malcolm Brogdon & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Heat For Package Centered On Tyler Herro, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Their decision not to trade Tyler Herro for James Harden before the 2021 trade deadline has backfired for the Miami Heat. Without a third superstar alongside their duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat failed to defend their throne in the Eastern Conference and suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is over, the Heat are expected to correct their mistakes by using Herro as a trade chip to improve their roster this summer.