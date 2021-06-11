OKC Thunder Could Get Kristaps Porzingis For Darius Bazley & 2021 Second-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that would help fix NBA playoff losers this summer. For the Mavericks, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Porzingis to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be trading Porzingis to the Thunder in exchange for a package that includes Darius Bazley and a 2021 first-round pick.

If the trade becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would help both the Mavericks and the Thunder in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.