OKC Thunder Could Get Kristaps Porzingis For Darius Bazley & 2021 Second-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

After their failed attempt to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have once again started to swirl around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks may have already said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Porzingis. However, with his inability to live up to expectations as their second-best player next to Luka Doncic, some people are still expecting the Mavericks to explore moving him in the 2021 offseason.