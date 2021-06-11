Christina Aguilera Causes A Stir In Bodysuit With Starbucks

Christina Aguilera today had her 7.5 million Instagram followers rushing to hit "like." The 40-year-old superstar singer, making major news this year as she confirms both a Spanish and English EP release, has touched down in Las Vegas for her performance at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opening Celebration, posting an update to mark her arrival and doing so in a statement look. The "Stripped" singer posed from a hotel elevator and looking like money, and she even had Instagram's adored coffee accessory. Check it out below.