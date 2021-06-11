Christina Aguilera Causes A Stir In Bodysuit With Starbucks

Scroll for the photo. Christina is here for Virgin's “Unstopped Weekend Celebration.” The four-day event, aiming to get Las Vegas rolling again after over a year of lock-down closures, is welcoming Aguilera, and her update today came tagged with the venue she's in partnership with.

Stunning fans in a skin-tight and slate blue bodysuit, the Grammy winner sent out major sass in dark blue sweatpants, also rocking Nike sneakers with an olive colorway as she held a hot Starbucks takeout cup.