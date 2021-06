Unfortunately, the "cure" made Chase significantly worse. Finn stabilized him, barely, and he agitated trying to figure out why this hadn't worked. Granted, General Hospital fans feel certain they already have the answer, but it hasn't occurred to Finn or others there, yet.

"Come on Finn, think. What might be a reason that it failed? Go get that other DNA test. Figure it out," one viewer tweeted.

That's a reference to the suspicion that Gregory really is Chase's biological father after all.