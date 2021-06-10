Donald Trump Asks If DNC, Clinton Campaign Should Be Held Accountable For Pushing Russiagate

Dubbed Russiagate, the theory that former President Donald Trump colluded with the Kremlin to win the 2016 presidential election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took off before he even assumed office.

After two years of investigations, former special counsel Robert Mueller established that Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 election via social media and other channels, but failed to find any evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

In a statement released Thursday, Trump alleged that Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) stirred up a fake scandal to damage his presidency.