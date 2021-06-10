State Department Calls On Nigeria To Reverse Twitter Ban

As TechCrunch reported, Nigeria indefinitely banned Twitter after the Silicon Valley giant deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet for violating its terms of service.

The tweet in question threatened to punish with violence a secessionists movement in southeastern Nigeria and apparently violated the social network's abusive behavior policy.

In addition, all broadcasting media organizations in Nigeria have been ordered to deactivate and delete their accounts on the platform.

In a statement, the Nigerian government said that "broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in."