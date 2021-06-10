State Department Calls On Nigeria To Reverse Twitter Ban

The United States on Thursday condemned Nigeria for banning the social media platform Twitter and urged the country's leaders to reverse their decision immediately.
In a statement, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Nigerian government to respect the right of its citizens to freedom of expression, as reported by Reuters.
"Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies."