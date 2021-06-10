Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daisy Dukes In Grass For 56th Birthday

Liz, who has fronted Estée Lauder skincare for decades, has spoken out on the secrets behind her age-defying looks. Nothing too fancy for the British beauty, who has revealed:

"You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy. You have to watch your diet. You have to watch your lifestyle. You have to get enough sleep."

"Sometimes I think to glow, you have to let go of a lot of stuff and move on. Be as nice as you can to everyone," she added. More photos below.



