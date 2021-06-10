Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daisy Dukes In Grass For 56th Birthday

"Happy birthday....to me!!" were Elizabeth Hurley's words today as she rolled around grass for a big birthday post. Taking to Instagram for her 2 million followers, the model and actress dedicated her Thursday share to turning one year older, but fans took little time to suggest the blue-eyed beauty doesn't look a day over 40. Liz, best known in her early days for dating actor Hugh Grant, showed off a summery Daisy Dukes and crop top look as she enjoyed the British summer, and fans loved everything about it. See why below.