Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Basketball

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

US Politics

Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Joy Behar, Refuses To Say Biden Won Election 

Basketball

Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Chanel West Coast smiles close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is big-time celebrating that it's summer year-round in Miami, a destination the 32-year-old now calls home. On Thursday, and posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, the MTV face reminded fans that her L.A. days are over, sharing three sizzling bikini snaps and repping the pool life, sunshine, and summer style, also admitting that she couldn't pick her favorite shot. Earlier this year, Chanel announced she was moving to Miami, and it looks like the "No Plans" rapper has gotten herself some sweet digs. Check it out below.

It's Always Bikini Season

Chanel West Coast in bikini on a yacht
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Chanel, who made early 2021 headlines for suffering lobster-level sunburn as she hit up Miami Beach, seemed to have evened out her tan, one that came golden and with the Ridiculousness star splashing about her pool as she showed off a cute bandeau bikini in pink.

Channeling her love of bucket hats, this year seeing Chanel go Louis Vuitton to match her swimwear, West Coast posed poolside, with a swipe right showing her floating around the pool's steps.

See The Photos Below!

The much-loved music face, definitely showing off her figure and the pandemic weight loss she's made headlines for, oozed pool glam in her shades, with the final snap seeing her photographed from above, all sprawled out in the pool for a little tanning top-up.

"It's summer all year in Miami," Chanel wrote, adding: "Which pic do you like best 1-3? I couldn't decide."

Fans seemed to love all three. Chanel also wound up with long string of fire emoji as replies. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For More Photos

Chanel West Coast smiles on set
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel has been joking about her Miami move pretty steadily, even throwing in that she's now Chanel East Coast. The star, whose name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, said she was "physically in L.A." but "mentally in Miami" earlier this year as she posed from a yacht, soaking up rays, and, of course, sending out some bikini energy.

"In my opinion, Chelsea Dudley does not sound like a rapper. So I was like, 'You know what? I'ma drop both of those names and just go by Chanel," she's revealed. More photos below.

Name Just Stuck

Chanel, who said she added the "West Coast" as an "accident," continued: "When I was trying to figure out a URL for my MySpace music page, all Chanels were taken, so I was like, 'You know what? I’m a West Coast rapper, so maybe I’ll just make my URL Chanel West Coast."

" And then it kind of stuck with me and people started calling me West Coast like it was my last name, like, 'What up, West Coast!?'"

Chanel doesn't feature hugely in the rapper's wardrobe, but boy does the Louis Vuitton.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daisy Dukes In Grass For 56th Birthday

June 10, 2021

Donald Trump: 'Dr. Fauci Likes To Say That He Is Science, When In Fact He Is Merely Science Fiction'

June 10, 2021

Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

June 10, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Joy Behar, Refuses To Say Biden Won Election 

June 10, 2021

Demi Rose Achieves Higher Power In Stunning Bustier Dress

June 10, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Struggles And A Paternity Shocker May Be Coming

June 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.