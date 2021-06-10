Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Chanel West Coast is big-time celebrating that it's summer year-round in Miami, a destination the 32-year-old now calls home. On Thursday, and posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, the MTV face reminded fans that her L.A. days are over, sharing three sizzling bikini snaps and repping the pool life, sunshine, and summer style, also admitting that she couldn't pick her favorite shot. Earlier this year, Chanel announced she was moving to Miami, and it looks like the "No Plans" rapper has gotten herself some sweet digs. Check it out below.