Trending Stories
Basketball

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

US Politics

Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Joy Behar, Refuses To Say Biden Won Election 

Basketball

Celtics Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Four Players, Three 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Donald Trump: 'Dr. Fauci Likes To Say That He Is Science, When In Fact He Is Merely Science Fiction'

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released Thursday, former President Donald Trump took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Touting his decision to ban travel to and from China amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump blasted Fauci for dismissing the so-called lab leak theory.

According to that theory, which was initially pushed by right-wing lawmakers and activists, COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci and other experts maintain that the virus originated in nature and jumped species. 

Investigate China, Trump Says 

As Newsmax host Benny Johnson reported via Twitter, Trump said in his statement that the World Health Organization (WHO) needs to launch a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

"It is now unanimous, and I have been proven right (once again) that the initial World Health Organization Report on the Wuhan Lab was flawed and must be redone, this time by a truly transparent investigation," the former president stated.

"We were right about the China Virus from the beginning, and now the entire world sees it," he added.

Trump Claims China Must Pay Reparations 

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as "the worst event" ever, Trump said that China should pay reparations to the rest of the world.

He argued that "the Chinese Communist Party should pay $10 Trillion in global reparations for what they allowed to happen, the worst event in world history,."

As Business Insider reported, Trump first floated the idea of China paying reparations last Saturday.

In a fiery speech, the former president  said that countries that owe money to China should cancel their debts as "down payment" on reparations and demanded money from official Beijing.

Trump Blasts Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Trump noted in his statement that experts, including Fauci, are being proven wrong, and those who espoused the lab leak theory are being proven right.

"Even here in the United States, the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci were wrong about the Wuhan Lab and China’s role the entire time," the former commander-in-chief said.

"Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci’s advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)?" he asked.

"Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is 'science,' when in fact he is merely science fiction!"

Fauci Has Faced Criticism 

Republican lawmakers have criticized Fauci for dismissing the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a lab. The nation's top infectious diseases expert pushed back against criticism on Wednesday, claiming that those who attack him are actually attacking science as a concept.

According to Nature, most scientists believe COVID-19 has a natural origin, but the theory that it leaked from a lab has not been entirely ruled out. Along with the U.S., Australia, the European Union and Japan have called for an investigation into the origins of the virus.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daisy Dukes In Grass For 56th Birthday

June 10, 2021

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

June 10, 2021

Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

June 10, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Joy Behar, Refuses To Say Biden Won Election 

June 10, 2021

Demi Rose Achieves Higher Power In Stunning Bustier Dress

June 10, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Struggles And A Paternity Shocker May Be Coming

June 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.