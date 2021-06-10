Donald Trump: 'Dr. Fauci Likes To Say That He Is Science, When In Fact He Is Merely Science Fiction'

In a statement released Thursday, former President Donald Trump took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Touting his decision to ban travel to and from China amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump blasted Fauci for dismissing the so-called lab leak theory.

According to that theory, which was initially pushed by right-wing lawmakers and activists, COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci and other experts maintain that the virus originated in nature and jumped species.