Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall and former Olympian athlete Caitlyn Jenner has emerged as one of the candidates to replace him.

Jenner, an avowed conservative, has repeatedly praised former President Donald Trump, despite his support for what some describe as anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Jenner appeared Thursday on The View to discuss her campaign for governor of California. Speaking with host Joy Behar, she refused to say if President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, implicitly endorsing Trump's conspiracy theories.