Demi Rose Achieves Higher Power In Stunning Bustier Dress

Demi Rose is on her own "goddess" wavelength, and she's achieving a higher power as she showcases another stunning look. The 26-year-old British model and social media sensation went bustier-style in a dress that seemed out of an oil painting recently, posting for her 16.6 million Instagram followers with tons of glam and tons of depth, also harnessing her love of all things spiritual. Demi is hugely into mindfulness and healing crystals, and her photos came with big feminine-strong energy. Check it out below.