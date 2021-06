Thursday's episode of General Hospital is shaping up to be a wild one. After weeks of anguish, Finn believes he's finally figured out how to save Chase. However, what happened with Peter is still weighing heavily on him and there may be more chaos on the horizon.

Thanks to an off-hand remark from Elizabeth, Finn had a brainstorm that he believed provided the answer to curing Chase. He rushed to share the news, and his solution meant getting cheeks swabs of both of Chase's parents.