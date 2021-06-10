Trending Stories
Basketball

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Basketball

Celtics Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Four Players, Three 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Republican Slams Donald Trump As 'Patron Saint Of Sore Losers'

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

George P. Bush Defends Supporting Trump, Who Humiliated His Father On National Stage

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 143386
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the eldest child of former presidential candidate Jeb Bush, recently announced his candidacy for state attorney general.

Former President Donald Trump famously belittled, mocked and maligned the Bush family during the 2016 presidential election, humiliating Jeb Bush at the presidential debates.

Nonetheless, George P. Bush has centered his campaign for state attorney general around his support for Trump and his so-called America First agenda.

Bush discussed this and several other hot button issues in an interview on Wednesday evening. 

America First

Speaking on Fox News, Bush stressed that he is an America First Republican and that he thinks the GOP should follow in the former president's footsteps, per Newsmax.

"When you look at my policies, I'm all about 'America First.' Trump is the center of the Republican Party," Bush said.

"I'm my own man, I support him, and we need to carry on that legacy, capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party so that we can help all of our fellow Republicans down ballot," he insisted. 

Bush Family

Donald Trump and Jeb Bush speak at a presidential debate.
Gettyimages | Justin Sullivan

Bush's father has clashed with Trump on a number of issues, but so have uncle and grandfather, former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush.

In 2016, after Jeb Bush dropped out of the GOP primary vowing to oppose Trump, his son endorsed the former president and rallied other Republicans to do the same.

"I just have my own vision, my own plan, my own track record here in Texas," the Texas land commissioner told Fox News.

"I think we're just like any American family, in that we have our differences of opinion, whether it's in respect to President Trump or in respect to hot button issues of the day."

Watch The Video Below 

Bush will compete in the Republican primary against Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is also a Trump loyalist.

Earlier this year, Paxton filed a lawsuit challenging results of the 2020 presidential election in four states. According to The Associated Press, he is currently being investigated by the Texas bar association.

Bush contrasted his own record with Paxton's, stressing that he is his "own man" and that he would behave that way if elected state attorney general.

"I'm gonna be on the phone if I’m elected attorney general late at night, and take that call if a border patrol official falls in the line of duty or if a law enforcement official also falls," he said.

Bush Slams Biden

Bush also took advantage of the opportunity to slam President Joe Biden -- an avowed moderate who has made it clear he doesn't support progressive policies such as universal healthcare -- for pushing what he described as "socialism."

"In 2020, I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country, the American people, and socialism. And lo and behold, I've turned out to be correct," he said.

Bush added that Biden defeating Trump and becoming president has helped him gain support in Texas.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Achieves Higher Power In Stunning Bustier Dress

June 10, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Struggles And A Paternity Shocker May Be Coming

June 10, 2021

Republican Slams Donald Trump As 'Patron Saint Of Sore Losers'

June 10, 2021

Alexis Ren Looks Incredibly Stunning In An Orange Slit Dress

June 10, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1016 To Feature Kaido Versus Yamato & Nami's Victory Over Ulti

June 10, 2021

Reese Witherspoon Feels 'Overjoyed' After Getting Fully Vaccinated

June 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.