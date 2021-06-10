George P. Bush Defends Supporting Trump, Who Humiliated His Father On National Stage

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the eldest child of former presidential candidate Jeb Bush, recently announced his candidacy for state attorney general.

Former President Donald Trump famously belittled, mocked and maligned the Bush family during the 2016 presidential election, humiliating Jeb Bush at the presidential debates.

Nonetheless, George P. Bush has centered his campaign for state attorney general around his support for Trump and his so-called America First agenda.

Bush discussed this and several other hot button issues in an interview on Wednesday evening.