Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Al Horford carrying the ball for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who are eyeing to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Thunder last summer, nobody was expecting Horford to stay long in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process and it doesn't make any sense for them to keep an aging big man on their roster.

Though it would be a challenge to find a taker for his massive contract, the Thunder remain optimistic that they could trade Horford this summer.

Al Horford Trade Considered As 'Fix' To Playoff Loser Wizards

Al Horford going back to defense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the teams that could take a chance on Horford in the 2021 offseason is the Washington Wizards. Despite suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Wizards are not expected to give up on the explosive backcourt duo Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Instead of trading both of them and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, they are more likely to surround them with quality players that could help them contend for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Horford may already be on the downside of his career, but Swartz believes that trading for him would "fix" an NBA playoff loser like the Wizards.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Al Horford

Thomas Bryant attacking the basket
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

With his lucrative contract and age, the Wizards wouldn't be needing to give up valuable assets to convince the Thunder to send Horford to Washington. However, the Wizards would still have to sacrifice some key members of their rotation in order to match Horford's massive salary. In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Wizards would be trading Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant to the Thunder in exchange for Horford.

Though they would still take back a huge contract, the suggested deal would give the Thunder some salary-cap flexibility while acquiring a young big man in Bryant.

Al Horford Boosts Wizards' Frontcourt

Horford would be an intriguing addition to the Wizards. At 35, he still has some gas left in his tank and could still be very useful to an aspiring contender like the Wizards that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost. Horford would help the Wizards improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

Despite receiving limited playing time with the Thunder, Horford still managed to establish an impressive performance this season, averaging 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Al Horford Worth The Risk For Wizards

Trading for Horford definitely comes with a risk for the Wizards, but it's still better than doing nothing to improve their roster around Westbrook and Beal in the 2021 offseason. Horford wouldn't only give the Wizards an upgrade at the starting center position, but he could also help them maximize the effectiveness of Westbrook and Beal on the floor.

Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Horford would open more driving lanes for Westbrook and Beal which would make it easier for them to penetrate the opposing team's defense.

