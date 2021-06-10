Wizards Could Trade Davis Bertans & Thomas Bryant For Al Horford, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who are eyeing to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Thunder last summer, nobody was expecting Horford to stay long in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process and it doesn't make any sense for them to keep an aging big man on their roster.

Though it would be a challenge to find a taker for his massive contract, the Thunder remain optimistic that they could trade Horford this summer.