Republican Slams Donald Trump As 'Patron Saint Of Sore Losers'

Former President Donald Trump's continued refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election poses a threat to the Republican Party and American democracy as a whole, according to former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock.

Comstock, who was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, argued in an op-ed for The New York Times that Republicans need to distance themselves from Trump.

In the column, the former lawmaker slammed Trump as "the patron saint of sore losers," criticizing him for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.