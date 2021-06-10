Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Bathtime Self Care With Exciting News

Savannah Chrisley is taking care of her skin right from the bath while listening to country music and as she delivers exciting news. The 23-year-old reality star, who dropped her SASSY by Savannah makeup line in December 2020, was last night showing that beauty is skin-deep, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers from her tub and both soaping up and moisturizing. Savannah, who has been enjoying luxury vacation perks this month amid a bikini storm, kept it zen and calm, but she had an agenda. Check it out below.