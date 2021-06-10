Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Bathtime Self Care With Exciting News

Scroll for the video. Savannah was in promo mode for a product, but not one that is yet retailing. The Southern Belle, whose current range includes her $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit, had filmed herself in selfie mode as she was shot from the chest up, with the enviable chill moment also seeing her lift up a small pot of Melting Balm.

Rubbing the balm all over her face as she rocked wet hair and wore only a necklace, Savannah wrote: "@SASSYBYSAVANNAH MELTING BALM COMING SOON."