Trending Stories
Basketball

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Basketball

Celtics Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Four Players, Three 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Slimmer Than Ever With Bowling Girl Two-Piece

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Bathtime Self Care With Exciting News

Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Bathtime Self Care With Exciting News

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is taking care of her skin right from the bath while listening to country music and as she delivers exciting news. The 23-year-old reality star, who dropped her SASSY by Savannah makeup line in December 2020, was last night showing that beauty is skin-deep, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers from her tub and both soaping up and moisturizing. Savannah, who has been enjoying luxury vacation perks this month amid a bikini storm, kept it zen and calm, but she had an agenda. Check it out below.

Bath Time Beauty

Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Savannah was in promo mode for a product, but not one that is yet retailing. The Southern Belle, whose current range includes her $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit, had filmed herself in selfie mode as she was shot from the chest up, with the enviable chill moment also seeing her lift up a small pot of Melting Balm.

Rubbing the balm all over her face as she rocked wet hair and wore only a necklace, Savannah wrote: "@SASSYBYSAVANNAH MELTING BALM COMING SOON."

See More Photos Below!

SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Backed by white tiling and definitely showing tan lines from her recent sun-drenched trip, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley applied her balm in liberal quantities, also showing off pink manicured nails.

"THIS IS AMAZING!! IT MELTED AWAY ALL MY MAKEUP!" she added, once again tagging her brand. SASSY, which has been steadily selling out of its Full Face Palette, has been touted as better than makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics by fans. Scroll for more photos and details below.

Why She Chose Beauty

Savannah's website brings her explaining why she kicked her business off. The Georgia-born star writes:

"I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right," adding that: "Beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all." Keep scrolling for more snaps.

$ Not $$$

Price factored in big-time as Savannah designed her range, with the star making headlines last year for saying she was sick and tired of overpriced and expensive cosmetics. Savannah has also revealed the meaning behind the SASSY name, stating:

"Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore "Sassy" stuck.

Also recently branching into beauty have been music mogul Jennifer Lopez, singer Halsey, plus VH1 face Angela Simmons.

Latest Headlines

Reese Witherspoon Feels 'Overjoyed' After Getting Fully Vaccinated

June 10, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Those Who Criticize Him 'Are Attacking Science'

June 10, 2021

Rebel Wilson Slimmer Than Ever With Bowling Girl Two-Piece

June 10, 2021

Larsa Pippen Looks 'Glowing' In Animal-Print Outfit

June 10, 2021

Addison Rae Looks Phenomenal In A Brown Dress

June 10, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio Stuns In A Plunging Black Dress

June 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.