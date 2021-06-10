Yamato would tell his father that she wants to set sail with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. But before that, they would kick Kaido out of the Land of Wano first. Knowing the difference in their power level, Kaido would tell Yamato that she has no chance of winning against him and urge her to become the Shogun of the Land of Wano instead.

Yamato would admit that she couldn't defeat Kaido. However, she would tell Kaido that she only intends to hold him back until Luffy returns. One Piece Chapter 1016 would show the weapons of Kaido and Yamato clashing and producing a black thunder.