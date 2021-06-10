One Piece Chapter 1016 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of the One Piece manga will feature several interesting scenes, including the fight between Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and his daughter Yamato. It is also set to reveal how Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nami turned things around and won her battle against Beast Pirates Ulti with the help of her newly-acquired power.