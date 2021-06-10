Rebel Wilson Slimmer Than Ever With Bowling Girl Two-Piece

Rebel Wilson yesterday took under an hour to get called a "bombshell" as she proved she's literally the belle of the ball. The 41-year-old actress, seemingly the celebrity weight-loss face of 2021, has been continuing to stun her Instagram followers as photos show her 70-pound drop, with the latest bringing a seriously stylish and fuzzy-girl look as Rebel went bowling. Posting for her 9.9 million followers, the Bridesmaids star talked the "sweetest" costumes, and her fans are floored. See why below.